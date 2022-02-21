The city of Prichard is mourning the loss of one of its leaders.

Former Mayor Ron Davis passed away Sunday night.

Ron Davis served as the mayor of Prichard for eight years between 2004-2012.

His body was escorted Monday night by Prichard police officers down Highway 45.

Davis also served on the Prichard Water Board as well as the Housing Authority.

Mayor Jimmie Gardner says this is a tremendous loss for the city of Prichard, and to his friend of nearly 40 years he says he's going to be deeply missed.

"You got to know Ron, Ron is what I call an alpha man," Mayor Gardner said. "He had to be the guy that’s in charge and when in charge he’s done a great job to this community, and the service that he’s provided this community. He was a brother, and a good friend.“

Several of Davis' family and friends came out Monday night including his only son Jaron Davis who says his father played a huge role in his life.

“I followed behind his footsteps, went to Troy behind him and also ran track," Jaron said. "He left a big impact on my life. He was a great, great man....but one day I do want to probably follow in his footsteps."

City flags are flying at half staff and Mayor Gardner says they plan to honor Davis' life the rest of this week with other events.