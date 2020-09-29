PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) – Two weeks after Hurricane Sally, cars lined up outside of Prichard Stadium on Tuesday to pick up free food donated by faith-based organizations.
Some were still trying to restock their pantries after the hurricane caused them to lose fresh food. Others were having trouble even before the storm.
“If a person needs help, we want to be able to help,” said Mayor Jimmie Gardner, who coordinated the program.
Gardner said about 2,000 cars showed up on Friday. He added he expected as many people on Tuesday.
Cynthia Burrell expressed gratitude as she inched her way along the queue of automobiles.
“The only thing I had was the power went out,” she said, recalling her experience with Sally. “And I lost my food. I had a lot of branches down, but there weren’t no big branches.”
The food included juices, rice, oatmeal, water and other items.
“In most cases, we’re giving the whole, entire box to them,” Gardner said.
Essie Montgomery Johnson, who has been volunteering to hand out the food, told FOX10 News that she wanted to give back.
“I think it’s needed. Our community, a lot of people lost a lot during the hurricane,” she said, “And the mayor wanted to give back to the city and the citizens. So, I’m a citizen. I don’t really need it. But I’m out here to give back.’
While some distribution programs require recipients to show identification to prove they are local residents, Gardner said the city is not doing that. He said the giveaways will continue as long as there are supplies and there is a need.
“There’s always a need,” he added.
