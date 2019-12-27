PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- The City of Prichard says they've taken the first of many steps to ensure more oversight over the city's finances. The City Council held a special meeting Friday afternoon to address the issue.
"We are bleeding and we know we are bleeding and it's our responsibility to stop the bleeding," Severia Campbell-Morris, Prichard City Council.
The alleged wounds coming from two employees. One -- the mayor's former administrative assistant James Blackman pleading guilty to embezzlement earlier this year. The other -- City Clerk Kim Green -- arrested last week admitting to embezzling more than $158,000.
"Well the resolution here is to save the City of Prichard. And we've done some resolutions that we feel -- that you eat an elephant one bite at a time," said Campbell-Morris.
The council says expect more oversight over finances. They also look to split the city clerk and treasury roles and approved the only people authorized to sign checks are the council president and finance committee chairman.
"That took effect today immediately. Of course we definitely know there had to be changes made. And that was one of the objectives of the meeting today -- is that we make sure that our check signatures are secure," explained Samantha Richardson, Prichard City Council.
Meanwhile, some residents are still shaking their heads.
"I think it's just damage control. I think it's something that should have been done. We've done lost half a million dollars from two people the mayor appointed and hired. They are running this city like they want to and I've seen lemonade stands ran better than what they are running this city," said Gabriel Dortch, Prichard resident.
Despite the criticism -- Mayor Jimmie Gardner remains optimistic moving forward.
"I wish I had a crystal ball. I wish I knew. I'm going to entrust that we all have good people that work for us. But you can have all kinds of safeguards in place and they will still find a way to get around it," said Mayor Gardner. "But of course when they have violated and they have committed these kinds of actions we should take ... And I have taken actions and will continue to do that."
Council members we spoke to tell us they are also going beyond the chambers to get help. Telling us the Mobile County District Attorney's Office - will now be involved in their finance committee meetings and advisory board.
