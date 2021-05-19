PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) – The Prichard City Council on Thursday will consider a proposal to reopen city parks that have been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials had said they would revisit the issue in June. But District 3 Councilman Derrick Griffin said he is pressing for an earlier reopening because of the complaints he has heard from constituents.

“I’m definitely for reopening the parks as long as we can follow CDC recommendations,” he said.

FOX10 News has reported on the issue, noting that Prichard’s current stance not only conflicts with current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention but also contrasts with the approach taken by other local governments.

Griffin suggested the city can find a balance.

“The kids need activities, but we also want to keep them safe,” he said.