PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) – The Prichard City Council voted Tuesday to make a counter-offer to the independent Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board.
The council is moving forward with settlement talks over the objection of Mayor Jimmie Gardner, who initiated the lawsuit two years ago.
The litigation is the latest in years of bad blood. At one point in 2018, the water board cut off service to City Hall amid a billing dispute. That move led to a sewage backup inside the building.
The current lawsuit accuses the water board of failing to provide adequate service to fire hydrants and overcharging the taxpayers – including for fire hydrants that are in the city of Semmes. FOX10 News highlighted the threat to public safety posed by inoperable hydrants.
Council members on Tuesday spent about two hours behind closed doors discussing the litigation and declined to divulge the terms of the settlement proposed by the water board or the counter-offer. But Councilman Lorenzo Martin said the council decided to move forward with settlement talks after Gardner declined.
“On several occasions, we did as for offer from the administration we have not received. But we did receive from the water board that the council put before the attorney,” he said. “The attorney arrived to their opinion by hiring additional legal representation, and between the attorney, (Marcus) Foxx, and his added of legal representation have given us a recommendation to counter the waterboard litigation brought on by the administration.”
Gardner, who took no party in the council discussion, said it is premature to considering settling the litigation. He threated to veto it.
The water board, Gardner said. Has not even complied with a judge’s order to detail all of the hydrants it has in the city.
“And there’s something wrong with that. This affects the citizens of this city – all of them, not just one or two,” he said. “The entire city. The entire operation of the city. The entire businesses of the city. We can no longer sit there and just pretend that nothing is happening when it is.”
Councilwoman Samantha Richardson, who dissented from the 3-1 vote, argued the council was rushing forward without having enough information.
“There are some things that I feel should have been included in the proposal,” she said.
Richardson got emotional, at one point pounding her fist against the table.
“Citizens are looking at us,” she said during the meeting. “But we are so fast to make decisions that they have to suffer for.”
But Martin says he hopes for a meeting of the minds on this issue.
“I think for the safety and well-being of the citizens of Prichard, it is time to arrive some dialogue conversation,” he said. “And to be able to settle and, most importantly, to make sure every hydrant and every service that’s due the city is taking place on the water board, and also moving forward on … any other proceeding that may be beneficial to the citizens.”
A status conference on the lawsuit is scheduled for Oct. 9.
