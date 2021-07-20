The Mobile County Health Department says the Prichard Water Works & Sewer has responded to numerous sanitary sewer overflows caused by recent heavy rains.

The events started at 4:30 p.m. on Monday and stopped on today at

6:30 a.m., the health department says.

The nearest manhole locations, estimated amounts in gallons and receiving waters are listed below:

Chin St. at Butts St., 180,000 gallons into Three Mile Creek

Patricia St. at Whistler St., 103,000 gallons into Gumtree Branch

2408 Whistler St., 66,000 gallons into Gumtree Branch

1205 W. Prichard Ave., 36,000 gallons into Toulmins Spring Branch

821 College St., 33,000 gallons into Toulmins Spring Branch

705 Sample St., 18,000 gallons into Toulmins Spring Branch

Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, health officer for Mobile County, advises area residents to take precautions when coming into contact with any standing water that may have accumulated as a result of these overflows.

Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.

Area residents should take precautions when using Three Mile Creek, Gumtree Branch and Toulmins Spring Branch for recreational purposes because of these overflows. All seafood harvested in this general area should be thoroughly cooked before eating. People should wash hands after cleaning seafood and

before preparing food.