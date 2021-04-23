PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- Crews in Prichard at midmorning Friday worked to pull an overturned city firetruck back onto the roadway.

This was in the 800 block of Grant Avenue.

The fire department apparatus went off the street and overturned partially onto its right side at a location where the roadway is narrow and the ditch deep.

No injuries were reported, and it is expected the truck will be operational following the incident.