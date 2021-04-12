MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A pastor’s conviction on three misdemeanor charges may be overturned, but the case is far from over, Prichard’s special prosecutor told FOX10 News on Monday.

Scott Hawk, who is handling the case against Cederick McMillian, agreed that the specific charge a judge dismissed on Friday cannot be refiled. But he said McMillian faces a new round of charges and a municipal court date next month.

“There’s similar allegations, but there are some new violations we feel that they violated under the city of Prichard ordinances,” Hawk said.

A city judge in Prichard convicted McMillian of three offenses related to a cemetery called Heritage Funeral Home – not having a health department permit, violating a cemetery moratorium and operating the cemetery without a license.

The judge also convicted Heritage and New Birth Community Church, where McMillian is pastor and which owns the land.

The defendants appealed to Mobile County Circuit Court. Presiding Circuit Judge Michael Youngpeter already had dismissed two of the charges. Last week, he tossed the charge of operating a funeral home without a license after determining that Prichard cited an out-of-date ordinance.

But Hawk said in addition to the charges that McMillian will face next month, the city recently issued new citations an ordinance Prichard adopted in 2020 after the allegations came to light. He said he believes those can be prosecuted because the illegal cemetery is an ongoing violation, and not a one-time infraction.

“We expect justice for the families whose loved ones were buried in an unlawful cemetery,” he said. “And we expect to prevail. And we’re not gonna stop. We’re gonna keep going forward. We think we have the law on our side, and we expect to prevail.”

Complaints by loved ones sparked criminal investigations by both the city of Prichard and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. The latter led to a corpse abuse charge that is pending in Mobile County Circuit Court.

Hawk said McMillian buried 10 to 15 people at the cemetery. He said McMillian never got a license or proper inspection.

“A church cannot buy a residential lot and star dropping bodies in there,” he said.