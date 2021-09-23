PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- Police in Prichard are investigating after a homicide victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

Police say that on Thursday morning officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Baldwin Drive after receiving reports that a black male victim was shot inside a vehicle.

EMS responded as well, but the victim had already succumbed from his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

The identity of the victim has been obtained, but it won’t be released pending notification of family members, police said.

Mobile County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Investigators and Prichard Criminal Investigation Division detectives were also called out to the scene for evidence preservation and investigative purposes.

At this time, there is no clear motive and no suspects, police said.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact Prichard Police at 251-331-0897.