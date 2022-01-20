MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Prichard man is behind bars after the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force tracked him down in connection with a shooting in south Mobile County.

Terance Martez Gamble, 33, was located Thursday and taken to Mobile Police Headquarters. He was later transported to Mobile County Metro Jail on charged of second-degree assault, shooting into an occupied vehicle, first-degree theft of property, and certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol.

According to Mobile police, officers responded to the 5000 block of Diamond Road on Jan. 8 in reference to one shot. Officers said the shooting occurred at Bellingrath Road and U.S. 90. A male victim got into a verbal altercation with an unknown male subject earlier at a nearby convenience store. An argument ensued and shots were fired, authorities said.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and a female passenger was unharmed.

A bond hearing for Gamble is set for Friday, according to jail records.