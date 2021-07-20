MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A Prichard man who pleaded guilty last week to charges stemming from a string of pharmacy robberies and burglaries wants to take back the plea.

Reginald Jejuan Howell pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute drugs, robbery and brandishing a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

But now Howell wants to appeal from the plea agreement his lawyer negotiated. A judge has set a hearing from July 29 to consider the request.

Under the plea agreement that Howell signed, he gave up most of his appeal rights. The only exceptions are if the judge imposes a sentence longer than allowed by law or that exceeds advisory sentencing guidelines. He also could make a claim that his lawyer was ineffective.

The judge hasn’t yet sentenced Howell. That is scheduled for November.

According to court records, Howell recruited others to help him steal money and drugs from pharmacies at the Wal-Mart on Dawes Road in October 2016; the Walgreens on Moffett Road in Semmes in May 2017; the Walgreens on Cottage Hill Road in July 2017; the Walgreens on Government Street that same day; and the Walgreens on Cottage Hill road in January 2018.

Prosecutors have agreed to recommend a prison term in the middle of advisory guidelines in addition to the mandatory seven-year consecutive sentence for the gun charge.