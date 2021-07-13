MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A Prichard man on Tuesday pleaded guilty to federal charges related to a string of hold-up and break-ins at local drugstores.

Reginald Jejuan Howell, 30, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute drugs, robbery and brandishing a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. He faces up to 20 years in prison for the first two offenses plus a seven-year sentence on top of that for the gun crime. In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors have agreed to recommend a punishment in the middle of advisory sentencing guidelines.

Law enforcement officers arrested Howell in February 2018.

Howell admitted Tuesday that he recruited others to steal money and drugs from several pharmacies. The stores hit by the group included:

A Wal-Mart store on Dawes Road October 2016. A lookout called Howell and tipped him off when employees were changing out the cash drawers, according to the defendant’s written plea agreement. Howell and the lookout, each armed with a handgun, robbed an employee.





A Walgreens on Moffett Road in Semmes in May 2017. Howell and his co-conspirators burglarized the store and parked a getaway car behind a church on Snow Road. Investigators founded large amounts of prescription drugs and clothing with Howell’s DNA.





A Walgreens on Cottage Hill Road in July 2017. The defendants tried unsuccessfully to break into the building. They left and then broke into a Walgreens on Government Street that same day. The plea agreement indicates the defendants used a sledgehammer to gain entry and then put drugs into plastic trash bags and buckets. Police later found a 9mm Ruger gun and the drugs from a vehicle that Howell had wrecked.





A Walgreens on Cottage Hill Road in January 2018. Howell and two others used a crowbar to break through the pharmacy’s exterior door near where the employees were working. The workers ran from the front to back of the store. According to the plea agreement, the robbers held three employees at gunpoint.

One robber took a cell phone from one of the employees. A fourth worker managed to escape and call police. One of the robbers chased that employee, cracked the storage room door and began hitting the worker with a blunt object.

Police later determined that Howell’s cell phone was at the store at the time of the robbery.

Two co-defendants previously pleaded guilty in the case. A Judge sentenced Dominic Berryhill to five years and 10 months in prison and ordered him to pay back $13,236 that he stole from Walgreens.

A judge sentenced Curby Andrews to seven year and three months in prison, in addition to the restitution.

Last month, a federal judge sentenced Howell to three years in prison for escaping from the Conecuh County Jail, where authorities were holding him on the charges related to the drugstore robberies.