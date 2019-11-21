MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A Prichard man who admitted to going on a three-county robbery spree in 2017 will spend more than 12 years behind bars, a federal judge ruled Thursday.
U.S. District Judge Terry Moorer sentenced Deonta Terrell Felts, 26, to 12 years and three months in prison for robbery and brandishing a weapon during a robbery.
Felts pleaded guilty to holding up a number of businesses in September and October in 2017:
- The Baymont Inn & Suites in Tillman’s Corner on Sept. 10, 2017. He made off with $301.
- A CEFCO convenience store in Daphne on Sept. 11, 2017. He took eight cartons of cigarettes and $90 in cash.
- The Waffle House in Loxley on Sept. 11, 2017. He took $300 from the cash register.
- A Domino’s Pizza on Cottage Hill Road in Mobile on Sept. 12, 2017. He stole $388 from the safe.
- A Circle K on Airport Boulevard on Sept. 13, 2017. He took $194 in cash, $640 worth of cigarettes and $800 worth of cigarillos.
- A Subway on Schillinger Road on Sept. 13, 2071. He got $200 from the safe and another $50 from the cash register.
- A Dollar General store on Dawes Road in Mobile on Sept. 13, 2017. He got $252.
Felts’ spree came to an end the following month. According to his plea agreement, he walked into a Hibbett Sports store in Pensacola on Oct. 21, 2017 pointed a handgun and two clerks. Told the store had no safe, the robber became angry and pointed the gun at the employees’ heads and threatened to kill them.
Felts tried ordered one clerk to tie up the other and then demanded and received two pairs of shoes from the stock room. He also took the clerk’s cell phone and cash from his pocket, according to court records. He grabbed a new backpack from the store and stuffed it with money from the cash registers.
According to the plea document, when he set his firearm down to remove the cash, the tied-up clerk freed himself, grabbed the pistol and started shooting. Felts suffered two gunshots as he ran out the door. Authorities said Felts lost one set of the shoes he had stolen. The clerk pursued him to the parking lot of Salute Gymnastics, firing three more shots.
Later that day, Felts checked himself into Thomas Hospital in Fairhope, which transferred him to a hospital in Mobile. Police questioned him three days later and arrested him. Authorities found $1,505 in his backpack.
