PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) – Renewing his call for a partnership with the Mobile County school system, Mayor Jimmie Gardner on Friday defending his administration’s approach to the deteriorating municipal stadium.
Prichard Stadium has been thrust into the spotlight since Vigor High School announced this week that conditions of the facility will force it to play the rest of its home football games elsewhere this season.
Gardner acknowledged that the city has deferred maintenance on the stadium. But he justified that by pointing to declining interest in that facility – a decline that dates back to when he was growing up and a national relay race abandoned the venue.
The mayor lamented that decline but added that many other basic city services have to take priority.
“If a stadium is being underserved and underused, right? Then the citizens of this city are going to expect you to take that revenue and focus on those infrastructural needs – police, fire, public works, garbage and trash and those things, and these roads that are in dire need of repair, with their revenue dollars,” he said.
The venerable stadium has fallen into disrepair. An inoperable scoreboard and a sagging, twisted goalpost are just the most visible signs of its decline.
Gardner said a partnership with the school system is the only way to fix a problem decades in the making.
“This stadium has been going down for the last 30, 40 years now,” he said. “It wasn’t yesterday. It wasn’t this administration. It wasn’t even in the last administration. It has consistently been in disarray throughout the years.”
Mobile County school officials are not eager to spend money to upgrade a facility the system does not own. Reginald Crenshaw, the school board member who represents the area, told FOX10 News earlier this week that the superintendent should consider building a new stadium on Vigor’s campus.
