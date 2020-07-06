PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner has provided an update on the progress of the Mobile County "Pay As You Go" resurfacing project across his city.
This phase of the project begins at the corner of Bellcase/Highpoint Boulevard and Lott Road, according to the mayor's update.
The schedule is as follows:
1. Thursday, July 2 - Patching on Bellcase (from Highway 45 to Lott Road)
2. Monday, July 6 - Patching on Bellcase (from Highway 45 to Lott Road)
3. Tuesday, July 7 – Resurfacing starting at Highway 45, proceed towards Bear Fork Road)
4. Wednesday, July 8 - Resurfacing
5. Thursday, July 9 – Resurfacing
6. Friday, July 10 - Resurfacing
7. Monday, July 13 – Resurfacing Lott Road intersection
8. Tuesday, July 14 – Resurfacing remaining side roads/driveways
9. Wednesday, July 15 – Topsoiling and sodding
10. Saturday, Aug. 1 – Painting permanent stripes Temporary pavement markings will be placed as the work proceeds down the roads.
“This project serves to both beautify the community and bring needed maintenance to areas in need," Garnder said. "It is in direct response to our citizens’ inquiries and requests that these areas have been prioritized, and it is my hope that this work will bring a heightened sense of satisfaction with the improved conditions of these roadways."
The mayor said additional information about other maintenance and beautification projects will be shared in the near future, "on our road to creating a more welcoming environment for Prichard residents, businesses, and the surrounding communities.”
