PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - An ordinance requiring face covering in the City of Prichard has been passed by the city council on Tuesday and signed by the mayor a day later.
Mayor Jimmie Gardner, who signed the ordinance Wednesday, said the measure passed with a unanimous vote. Earlier in the day, the council tabled the vote, but later decided to approve it.
Violators will first receive a warning, with additional offenses bringing fines.
The City of Prichard said it will be distributing free masks to citizens who need them.
