PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) – For decades, the Cotton Mill Village section of this city has been in decline, turning into a virtual illegal dump.

That ends now, Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner vowed Friday.

“For years, for years, for years – too long,” he said, recalling how long the situation has dragged on. “Emphatically.”

As Gardner talked to reporters, workers busily scooped up construction debris, tires, bottles and other trash littering the streets and yards. A large claw dumped the trash into a large truck. Only four residents remain amid the dilapidated and abandoned houses in the area around Carpenter Street off of Wilson Avenue, the mayor said.

Gardner has big plans for the community. He said a redevelopment program is in the works to construct 300 to 400 new houses. But first, the city must clear the junk.

That process began this week. Gardner said he is starting the work with regular city funds but is exploring the possibility of using aid given to the city through federal COVID-19 programs. He said the city plans to install lights and cameras and is warning violators the city no longer will tolerate it.

“I want to make it clear, too, that if we find you in here and you violate it, we will seize your property – your car, your truck, your trailer – whatever those things are, along with fining you $1,000 the first time,” he said. “And you will be arrested, the first time.”

Gardner said there is evidence this is not just residents.

“The number of tires that we’re finding, it’s not just somebody pulling up in their car and dumping tires out of their car,” he said.

He added: “If you’re in this city, we’re gonna shut you down. And if you’re from someplace else, we’re gonna do everything that we can to do the same thing.”