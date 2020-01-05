PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA)-- Prichard Memorial Cemetery, which was recently locked up, was open for the first time this weekend since people visiting noticed it was closed on Christmas.
Some frustrated families were relieved to see the cemetery open again, but the problem is still not solved.
Some were caught off guard and disappointed when they found the cemetery gated and locked over the holidays.
“That really hurt me to not be able to get to my brother.”
Lee Dell Scarbrough owns the land directly in front of the cemetery.
“No parking” and “no trespassing” signs are hung up along the fence he put up.
His lawyer, Doug Anderson, says Scarbrough gated his property, which includes the cemeteries only entrance, after he saw cars parked in the area overnight and believes illegal activity was going on.
“He’s a fine gentleman he’s not trying to keep people from visiting their loved ones in the cemetery. He’s just trying to protect his property,” said Anderson.
For now people with loved ones buried at the cemetery can visit on Saturdays and Sundays from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., however on weekdays the cemetery will still be locked up until a resolution can be found.
Anderson says Scarbrough sent a letter months ago notifying the cemetery owners about his plans to put the gate up, but the issue is it’s not clear who exactly owns the cemetery.
That's now something Prichard’s leaders are trying to figure out.
A city official claims the gate violates a state code allowing entry intro cemeteries, but Anderson says he doesn’t believe it applies to Scarbrough’s land since technically the cemetery isn’t on his land just the entrance is.
