MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A 61-year-old Prichard man is locked up at Mobile County Metro Jail on a murder charge.
Ray Lee Miller was booked in the jail at 7:54 a.m. Friday, according to records.
Authorities say he was wanted by the Prichard Police Department on the murder charge.
FOX10 News is reaching out for additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.