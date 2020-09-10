PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) Prichard Police are searching for a suspect they say should be considered armed and dangerous.
According to police, 19-year-old Tyler Griffin held his mother hostage at gunpoint, barricaded himself inside of the residence and was able to flee the scene when officers attempted to serve him with a warrant.
Officials say Griffin was wanted for offenses committed against two of his siblings.
Police say if you see Griffin, you should not approach him. You're asked to contact your local authorities immediately.
