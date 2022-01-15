PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- Two Mobile men are facing charges after an attempted traffic stop turned into a high-speed chase Friday.

According to the Prichard Police Department, officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle near Burger King on U.S. Highway 45 and Leeds Ave. The driver, later identified as Terrance Altwun Ball Jr., refused to stop and led police on a high-speed pursuit. During the chase, the passenger, later identified as Curtis Leon Carson, began dumping several small bags of green, leafy substance believed to be marijuana outside of the vehicle, police said.

The chase went well into Saraland’s police jurisdiction on Alabama Highway 158, where they were caught by Prichard police, officials said.

Ball, 27, is charged with attempting to elude, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless endangerment. Curtis is charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.