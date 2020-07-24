PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Officials with the Prichard Police Department have confirmed that three people were injured during separate shootings Friday night.
According to Lieutenant Robert Martin, none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening and all of the shootings happened around the same time.
We're gathering to gain additional information.
