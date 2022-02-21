PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- The Prichard Police Department reports it has some leads but no arrests have been made in connection with a shooting that happened Saturday morning.
Authorities say a man was shot in the 2400 block of West Main Street. Police are talking to witnesses and the victim.
The shooting was reported just before 6 a.m. Saturday, according to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office online crime map.
