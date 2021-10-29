PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- The Prichard Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding shooting suspect Kendarius D. Welch.
Authorities warn that they consider the 25-year-old Welch to be "armed and extremely dangerous."
Welch is wanted on at least two felony warrants for discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle or building), police say. He is also being sought in for the Oct. 23 shooting incident that occurred in the Gulf Village Homes area where a vehicle was shot into that was occupied by three juveniles, police say. One of them was injured from the barrage of bullets fired into the vehicle.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Prichard Police Major Crimes Division or Police Headquarters at 251-452-2211.
