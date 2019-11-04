PRICHARD, Ala. -- The Prichard Police Department on Monday says a man who was seen pointing a gun at a woman is now in police custody.
After a video on Facebook circulated showing a man pointing a gun at a woman, Prichard Police Department began searching for him.
Police say Joseph Nathaniel Pettway, 49, put his hands on a woman and pointed a gun at her. They also add that he should not even be in possession of a gun.
In the noon hour Monday, Prichard Police posted the following on Facebook: "Thanks for all the tips Mr. Pettway is now in Prichard Police custody."
There's no word yet on possible charges against Pettway.
