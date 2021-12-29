PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- The Prichard Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant in the Christmas Eve homicide of Quincy Kemp.

Police say Maurice Sashington is wanted and is considered "armed and dangerous."

Anyone with any information on Sashington's location is asked to call 251-452-2211.

Police say that on Thursday officers were called to the 800 block of Beck Avenue in reference to a shooting incident involving multiple subjects down at the location.

Officers found a female, later identified as 44-year-old Shanda Shanta Sashington of Chickasaw, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Also found was 40-year-old Quincy Jermaine Kemp of Prichard, who was deceased.

Shanda Sashington was transported to a local hospital where she was listed in critical condition, police said.