PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- The Prichard Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant in the Christmas Eve homicide of Quincy Kemp.
Police say Maurice Sashington is wanted and is considered "armed and dangerous."
Anyone with any information on Sashington's location is asked to call 251-452-2211.
Police say that on Thursday officers were called to the 800 block of Beck Avenue in reference to a shooting incident involving multiple subjects down at the location.
Officers found a female, later identified as 44-year-old Shanda Shanta Sashington of Chickasaw, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Also found was 40-year-old Quincy Jermaine Kemp of Prichard, who was deceased.
Shanda Sashington was transported to a local hospital where she was listed in critical condition, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.