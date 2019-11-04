PRICHARD, Ala. -- After a video on Facebook has circulated of a man pointing a gun at a woman, Prichard Police Department are now searching for him.
Police say Joseph Nathaniel Pettway, 49, put his hands on a woman and pointed a gun at her. They also add that he should not even be in possession of a gun.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of this man, give the police a call at: 251-452-2211.
