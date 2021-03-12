PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- The Prichard Police Department is asking for help locating someone described as a "person of interest" in a homicide investigation.
The departments says Jacquell Javorite Graham is wanted in a connection with a homicide that occurred today in the area of Fayette Street and Marion Avenue.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Prichard Police Department at 251-452-2211.
FOX10 News has reached out to police asking for additional information about this homicide case.
