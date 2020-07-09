PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- Prichard detectives arrested a man connected to a homicide on Turner Road.
Investigators said James Cunningham was gunned down in a driveway in front of a home on Wednesday.
Officers said Christopher sims was involved in the killing. Sims was arrested on a murder charge on Thursday.
Police want anyone with additional details about the case to call them.
