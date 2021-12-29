PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- Prichard Police arrested an 18-year-old accused of killing a man back in October.
Anthony McCall Jr. was arrested Wednesday after detectives said they connected him to the murder of Joe Johnson.
Johnson was found dead on Wilson Avenue on October 10 after he was shot multiple times. Police believe he was killed during a robbery attempt.
McCall is in Mobile County Metro Jail on a murder charge.
