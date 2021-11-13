PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- Prichard police are investigation a Saturday morning shooting that left a 44-year-old man dead.
Police were dispatched to the 3300 block of St. Stephens Road about 10:45 a.m. in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, identified as Abdar R. Yelldon, had been shot multiple times inside his vehicle. EMS responded but Yelldon died at the scene, police said.
Detectives are trying to determine a motive for the murder and are following up on potential suspects and witnesses. Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Prichard Police Major Crimes Division at (251) 452-2221.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.