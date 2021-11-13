PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- Prichard police are investigation a Saturday morning shooting that left a 44-year-old man dead.

Police were dispatched to the 3300 block of St. Stephens Road about 10:45 a.m. in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, identified as Abdar R. Yelldon, had been shot multiple times inside his vehicle. EMS responded but Yelldon died at the scene, police said.

Detectives are trying to determine a motive for the murder and are following up on potential suspects and witnesses. Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Prichard Police Major Crimes Division at (251) 452-2221.