EIGHT MILE, Ala. (WALA) – Prichard police Thursday said they are close to an arrest involving a beating they say took place at a mental health group home.

Lt. Robert Martin, who supervises the Prichard Police Department’s Major Crimes Division, said officers responded to the home on Myers Road on June 14 after getting a report of an unruly resident. When they arrived, Martin said, officers found the resident, man in his 20s, had a black eye, cuts on the back of his head and other parts of his body, as well as severe bruising.

“We’ve never encountered anything like that, dealing with group homes. … It was severe enough to where it’s basically traumatizing,” he said.

The facility, called JLW Place, sits in a residential neighborhood. According to records from the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office, Christopher Williams formed the company in 2003. No one answered the door either at the home or the JLW Place office in Saraland.

The Alabama Department of Mental Health certified the home as a residential facility for people with intellectual disabilities.

Martin said investigators discovered that the man who struck the victim is the boyfriend of Lataria Gildersleeve, an employee of the group home who since has been fired. FOX10 News is not revealing the name of the boyfriend because police say the name they have may be a fake. But they say they’re close to an arrest.

“Once the investigation is concluded, not only will her boyfriend be charged with the assault against the resident there, but she can be brought up on charges, criminal charges, as well,” Martin said.

FOX10 News was not able to locate Gildersleeve for comment. Martin said she has been fired since the incident.

Martin said it is still not clear why the boyfriend was at the group home.

The allegations have prompted an investigation by the Alabama Department of Human Resources. That agency’s Adult Protective Services Division is responsible for investigating cases of suspected abuse, neglect and exploitation of vulnerable adults.

In addition, the Alabama Department of Mental Health says its Bureau of Special Investigations is assisting police. A spokeswoman told FOX10 News that the department has not received any prior complaints about the group home.

Martin said it is particularly serious “any time you have a person that’s there to provide care for a person” and comes under scrutiny.

“You’re there … to provide a service for this person,” he added. “Then for you to have someone come there and assault this person in the extent he was assaulted, that’s just beyond recognition.”