PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- The Prichard Police Department will have a mobile food pantry giveaway from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Prichard Stadium.
The Prichard Cares Project committee along with the Prichard Police Department will give away a truckload of fruits, vegetables and some assorted meats until the food runs out on a first-come, first-served basis. Identification is required starting at noon.
This is a mobile food pantry meaning that everyone will remain inside their vehicles and go through the line as directed.
The Prichard Care Project Committee along with the Prichard Police Department will put the groceries into your vehicle so that the line can keep moving until everyone has been served.
For more info, call 251-207-7778 or email at Info@jagroupinc.com
