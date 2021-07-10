PRICHARD, Ala. --At approximately 10 p.m. last night, Prichard police units responded to the 100 block of E. Azan Street in reference to shots fired call.

Upon arrival, it was found that 2 male subjects had been shot multiple times inside a vehicle.

EMS was requested and arrived on scene, but both victims were pronounced deceased from their injuries.

At this time, there is no clear motive for the shooting, but the case is actively being investigated by Prichard Major Crimes Division, assisted by the MCSO CSI.