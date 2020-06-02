PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard police have identified a man they say was shot and killed over the weekend.
According to police, officers responded to the 500 block of E. Turner Road in reference to one shot. They say upon arrival, nothing was found and no one gave officers information, "of anything out of order."
Police say after leaving, they were advise return to the area and check a sliver/grey Cadillac parked in the yard at 513 E. Turner Road. It was then that officials say officers verified that someone had been shot at the location.
The victim, who was identified as 35-year-old Albert Bernard Lawrence, was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. They say Lawrence had been shot several times.
Police have identified the suspect as 38-year-old Nathaniel Anderson.
Police say if you have information regarding Anderson's whereabouts, you're asked to call, (251) 452-2211.
They say Anderson is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
