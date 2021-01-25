PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- Police in Prichard identified the woman shot and killed Friday night on RV Brown Drive.
Investigators said Roslyn Ann Deone Agee was found wounded after shots were fired into a home around 11 p.m. She died a short time later.
No arrests have been made, but Prichard investigators said the evidence will be turned over the the Mobile County District Attorney's Office for prosecution.
Anyone with any additional information is asked to cal PPD at 251-452-2211.
