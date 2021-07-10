PRICHARD Ala, (WALA) The Prichard Police Department has released a statement about their investigation in a shooting that happened late Friday night.
The statement reads as follows:
"At approximately 2211 hours, police units responded to the 100 block of E. Azan St in reference to shots fired call. Upon arrival of officers on the scene, it was observed that 2 male subjects had been shot multiple times inside a vehicle. EMS was requested and arrived on scene, but both victims were subsequently pronounced deceased from their injuries. At this time, there is No Clear Motive, but the case is actively being investigated by Prichard Major Crimes Division, assisted by the MCSO CSI.:
