PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- Prichard Police are investigating a homicide outside of Fry Daddy's on St. Stephens Road near I-65.

Investigators say a 25-year-old man was shot in the parking lot. Upon arrival of police, fire and EMS personnel, the male subject was loaded and transported to USA Hospital for further treatment of his injuries, where he later died.

MCSO (Crime Scene Investigators) were requested to the scene to assist with the investigation. The back windshield of a Mustang behind the crime tape appeared to have been completely shot out.

While there is No clear motive and No suspects at this time, detectives are actively working this case and are asking anyone with information about this incident, to please contact the Prichard Police Department or Major Crimes Division at (251) 452-2211.