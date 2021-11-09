PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) – A murder suspect is behind bars after being arrested Monday by Prichard police in connection with a shooting that happened in September.
Authorities arrested Sherman D. Fritz, 28, of Mobile without incident for the shooting death of Mario Robbins.
According to police, Fritz is accused of shooting Robbins, 41, multiple times Sept. 6 in the 400 block of Irby Street. Robbins was pronounced dead after being transported to University Hospital.
Fritz was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail. His bond hearing is set for Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
