PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- A man has been charged with murder in the death of Shameka Stabler. She was shot several times in the upper torso and found wounded in a car on I-165 in Prichard on Wednesday, October 23.
Weeks before she was killed, Stabler was the lone survivor of a shooting on October 3 in Prichard.
In that case, Tyvonte Johnson killed his ex-girlfriend, Jasmine Fields, and shot Stabler before killing himself.
Prichard Police said the brother of Tyvonte Johnson is the man who shot and killed Stabler. Tremaine Johnson, 19, is charged with her murder.
Police believe Stabler was on I-165 trying to get to a hospital after she was shot. Investigators said she was able to identify her killer before she passed away.
According to Prichard Police Chief Walter Knight, Johnson's family convinced him to surrender after he was identified as the main suspect in the case.
