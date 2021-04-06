MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Prichard police officer was arrested Tuesday night for ethics violations and computer tampering charges.

Officer Andrew Lee did not have anything to say to FOX10 News after he was released from jail.

According to Chickasaw's police chief, Lee was an officer there until 2019 when he resigned in good standing. He later worked as a court police officer until he was hired by the Prichard Police Department.

Lee was indicted on two counts of computer tampering and five ethics violations.

The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation made the arrest. FOX10 News is still waiting for details from investigators about what led to the charges.