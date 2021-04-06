MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Prichard police officer was arrested Tuesday night for ethics violations and computer tampering charges.
Officer Andrew Lee did not have anything to say to FOX10 News after he was released from jail.
According to Chickasaw's police chief, Lee was an officer there until 2019 when he resigned in good standing. He later worked as a court police officer until he was hired by the Prichard Police Department.
Lee was indicted on two counts of computer tampering and five ethics violations.
The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation made the arrest. FOX10 News is still waiting for details from investigators about what led to the charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.