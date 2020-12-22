MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Investigators in Mobile charged a Prichard police officer with murder following a late night shooting at an apartment complex.
MPD said 35-year-old Johnathan Murphy II was off duty when he shot and killed Larry Taylor, 39, at Avalon Plaza Apartments on Michael Boulevard around 10:15 p.m. on Monday.
Murphy was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail on a murder charge
Three years ago, Murphy was on duty when he shot and killed Lawrence Hawkins. In that incident, Murphy pulled over Hawkins during a traffic stop on First Avenue in Prichard.
