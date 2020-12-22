MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A Prichard police officer has been charged with murder, according to law enforcement officials.
Mobile police booked Jonathan Murphy II, 35, into Mobile County Metro Jail Tuesday morning.
The incident occurred at the Avalon Plaza Apartments on Michael Boulevard on Monday night. Murphy was off duty.
Three years ago, Murphy shot and killed a man named Lawrence Hawkins. In that incident, Murphy pulled over Hawkins during a traffic stop on First Avenue in Prichard.
According to Mobile police, officers responded to Avalon Plaza Apartments at 10:16 p.m. to a report of a shooting. Officers found Larry Taylor, 39, with multiple gunshot wounds. The wounds proved to be fatal.
