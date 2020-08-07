After discussion, Prichard Police Department is prepared to make strides on police reform.
The need for reform comes in response to police brutality and police, community relations across the nation.
"We're working together to look at different initiatives to try to look at some of the issues that's facing the police department and also bridge the gaps between the police department and the community," said State Representative Napoleon Bracy.
Representative Bracy, the Alabama Youth Legislative Council, and Prichard Police Chief Walter Knight came to the table for discussion and now they're planning to move forward.
"We don't want to incite police reform after something terrible happens. It's better to get in front of it and ahead of it," Mya Nobles, Spokesperson for the Alabama Youth Legislative Committee.
Representative Bracy along with the council came to Chief Knight with 5 initiatives to start with. Those initiatives include community based policing, a public database for police officers' conduct, training on systemic racism, a citizen's advisory board, and body cameras. Chief Knight agreed with all 5 initiatives and wants to implement them.
"Just those 5 alone, honestly those 5 alone is actually a good stepping stone. So we can move forward with this reforming the police department," said Chief Walter Knight.
FOX 10 News asked Chief Knight if he believed the City of Prichard is fiscally prepared to handle police body cameras. He said he's in talks with Mayor Jimmie Gardner about it and he believes the city will be able to find a way to pay for it.
Bracy said this entire process started with one young man, Devin Nobles, who's a member of the Alabama Youth Legislative Council. Bracy said Nobles walked up to him at a flash mob for positivity among African-American men to discuss what they could do.
"We will make a change and my message to any other young people out there that might be listening, you can make a change too. We always talk about the butterfly effect and how just one butterfly can make such great change, I challenge you all to be that butterfly," Devin Nobles said.
This is something Bracy and the committee plans to bring throughout Mobile County, hopefully affecting positive change.
"We can break the generational curse between the citizens and the police. We can all become one," said Loren Gamble, also a member of the council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.