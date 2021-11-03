There are now more details after a high speed chase in Prichard landed two men behind bars, they now face a list of charges.

Both Jacquell Graham and Jordan Weatherford were released from Springhill Wednesday morning and then transferred to Metro County Jail.

Lieutenant Robert Martin with the Prichard Police Department says the officer initially encountered the men because they were receiving complaints.

"The officer was responding to a complaint of subjects in the parking lot being disorderly and possibly being engaged in some type of arguing," Lieutenant Martin explained.

The encounter started at a gas station on Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd and took a quick unexpected turn.

Lieutenant Martin says that's when the officer got a good look at one of the men's faces, who was later identified as Jacquell Graham.

Investigators say he was a wanted felon and the officer says Graham had an assault rifle on him with a hundred round drum.

That's when police say the driver Jordan Weatherford led officers on a chase.

"The subject fled at a high rate of speed throughout the city...and he even struck two officers vehicles in the midst of trying to get away," Martin said.

Prichard resident Sheila Williams says she caught the chase on camera as it unfolded.

Williams says she was afraid for her kids who were across the street at the time.

"It was very scary as far as like seeing my children over here on the church ground and not knowing if they gonna dart out in the street or not," Williams said. "So I just yelled out, stay there ya'll, stay there! Here they come!"

The pursuit ended when the two crashed into a tree on Clark Avenue.

No one was hurt including the officers involved.

Police say they did fire off one round but no one was hit.

According to police Graham is linked to several other crimes across the gulf coast including a homicide that happened earlier this year.

"Jacquell Graham was wanted by several counties, Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, Mobile County Sheriff's Office, our jurisdiction Prichard, even Chickasaw for several charges misdemeanor and felony," Martin said.

Both men are facing a list of charges.

According to Lieutenant Martin Graham faces the following charges:

Two felony counts of shooting into an occupied/unoccupied building

Two felony charges pending for certain person fore biding

Attempting to elude

Resisting an arrest

Martin says Weatherford also faces the following charges: