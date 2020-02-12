Prichard police say they are no longer looking to simply question Xavier Kiyoshi Davis in connection to the shooting death of George Earnes Paige III.
According to authorities, Prichard Police, along with the Mobile County DA’s office, have compiled enough evidence and witness accounts, to obtain and issue a warrant against for his arrest on the charge of murder.
Police say they discovered that the victim and another black male subject became involved in a verbal altercation at the store (931 Dunlap Circle), which then led to the victim getting shot by the other male.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts or info pertaining to this case should contact the Prichard Police Department Criminal Investigation Division @ (251) 452-2211.
