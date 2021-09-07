PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- In the investigation of a homicide that occurred Monday, police in Prichard are looking for a man last seen armed with an assault rifle.

Police say it as at abut 7:30 p.m. Monday when officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Irby Street in Prichard in reference to someone being shot.

The victim was identified as 41-year-old Mario D. Robbins. He was transported to University Hospital for treatment of his injuries, but he soon thereafter succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

Detectives are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Police say that at this time, there is no clear motive and no suspect.

Detectives are looking for a silver Ford Flex with factory-tinted rear windows driven by a black male with dreads, last seen wearing dark clothing and a hoodie, and armed with an assault rifle.

Should you have any information pertaining to this homicide, you are asked to contact the Prichard Police Department at 251-452-2211.