Prichard Police seek person of interest in hit-and-run caught on camera

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- Prichard Police are looking for a man wanted for questioning in connection with a hit-and-run on St. Stephens Road.

Investigators said the truck that hit a man on September 10 was stolen in West Mobile. Detectives released a photo of a man who was near the truck when it was stolen. Police said they want to question him about any connection to the case.

The hit-and-run sent Hilbert Enlers, 62, to the hospital with serious injuries.

Surveillance video from Al's Tires shows Enlers was hit by a pickup as he tried to cross the street. The driver of the truck also hit another vehicle and never stopped.

Police said they don't think the person who stole the truck acted alone. He was believed to have been dropped off in the parking lot by someone driving a red Toyota Solara convertible.

Anyone who recognizes the man or the car is asked to call Prichard Police at 251-452-2211.