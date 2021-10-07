A 62-year-old is still in a coma, almost a month after he was hospitalized since he was hit by a driver in Prichard.

The family of the victim, Hilbert Enlers, says he has a long road of recovery ahead.

His brother Hosea Enlers says he had to receive a leg amputation, a plate in his arm, and has a tube in his throat.

Investigators with Prichard Police say that the truck that hit Enlers was stolen.

They now have a person of interest in that theft.

Police say the pick up truck that hit Hilbert Enlers was reported stolen the previous day from Schillinger Road and Airport Blvd near the Walmart shopping area.

Hosea says it's still hard to go see him in the hospital like that.

"I hate to see him like that though. He don't know if he in the room or not," Hosea said.

While the family is glad more information is coming out, they feel they are still left with more questions than answers.

"Only thing people just coming up and asking about how your brother is doing that's it," Hosea said. "And Prichard ain't saying nothing about it."

The accident happened right outside Al's Tire Shop, the place where the two brothers work together.

Hosea says more than anything he's just ready for his brother to come back home.

If you recognize the male subject or know his whereabouts, contact Prichard Police right away.