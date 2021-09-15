PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- The Prichard Police Department is asking for the public's help in its investigation into a hit-and-run crash.

The crash happened around noon Friday in front of Al’s Tires at 1404 St. Stephens Road.

Based upon video surveillance and police investigation, it appears that the victim was struck by a blue Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that was being pursued by a silver Toyota Camry after the pickup truck had allegedly struck it at another location and drove off, police say.

The victim who was struck by the Silverado has been identified as Hilbert V. Enlers, 62. He is still listed in critical condition at a local hospital.

The driver of the Toyota was seen on scene by EMS personnel and released.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident or information on the vehicle that left the scene is asked to contact the Prichard Police Department at 251-452-2211.